STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress seeks JPC probe into Facebook's alleged role in 'influencing' polls

The Congress leader also alleged that Facebook was acting as an ally of the ruling BJP and pushing its agenda.

Published: 25th October 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused Facebook of "influencing" India's elections and "undermining" democracy and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into it.

"Facebook has reduced itself to a Fakebook," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said while raising the purported leaked internal reports of the social media giant on not initiating action against hate speech posts on its platform in India.

There was no response from Facebook India to the allegations.

The Congress leader also alleged that Facebook was acting as an ally of the ruling BJP and pushing its agenda.

ALSO READ: Rising tide of leaks threatens to inundate Facebook

Khera referred to research documents by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who has worked at Facebook, and alleged that it took no decisive action against the perpetrators of such hate posts in Hindi and Bengali.

He alleged that Facebook's internal reports have identified fake accounts with over a million impressions, yet it did nothing about it.

"We demand a JPC probe to look into the role of Facebook in influencing our elections," Khera told reporters.

He alleged that Facebook was trying to "'compromise and undermine our democracy in trying to shape through fake posts the opinions of people"'.

He alleged that BJP workers and those of its affiliates have infiltrated into the structure and functioning of Facebook.

"What right does Facebook have to push a particular ideology through fake posts, pictures and a narrative. It is shocking how only 0.2 per cent of hate speech is removed by Facebook, which despite making the most money from India, does not have the mechanism to filter posts in Hindi or Bengali," he said.

ALSO READ: Internal Facebook documents show struggle with misinformation and hate speech in India

Khera said just nine percent of users in India are in English and yet they do not have systems to filter the posts of regional languages.

Alleging that the role of Facebook during Delhi riots and West Bengal elections has been under suspicion, he said "The role of Facebook can no longer be dismissed as an error of omission as they are knowingly furthering the agenda of the ruling party and its ideology which is hate-filled, bigotry and dividing society."

"Why should we not accuse Facebook of interfering in our elections by influencing the voting behaviour of its consumers. This is serious election fraud and this is serious interference in our elections by a foreign company," he alleged.

"Why is Facebook quiet on these accusations which have come from within it. Why is the government silent on this, just because it suits their agenda and Facebook has become a tool in the hands of the BJP and its affiliates," he asked.

Khera alleged that in the wake of an expose by its own former employee, there are many questions that Facebook and the government need to answer.

"Despite knowing all of this, why hasn't Facebook designated RSS and Bajrang Dal as 'dangerous organisations' based on its own internal reports? "While the Government of India had been extremely proactive against Twitter citing Social Media safety compliance, why are they not uttering a word now," he asked.

He also alleged that internal reports and recommendations of Facebook's security team went against the recommendations of Facebook's safety team, insofar as they prioritised commercial interests over the safety of Indian citizens, and yet no action has been taken by the Government.

"Doesn't this clearly implicate the presence of a 'quid pro quo'," he asked.

Internal documents at Facebook show "a struggle with misinformation, hate speech and celebrations of violence" in India, the company's biggest market, with researchers at the social media giant pointing out that there are groups and pages "replete with inflammatory and misleading anti-Muslim content" on its platform, US media reports have said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Facebook Pawan Khera BJP Assembly elections
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp