STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'ED won't come after me as I am from BJP': MP Sanjay Patil sparks controversy

Referring to Harshvardhan Patil, who left the Congress in 2019, the BJP MP said that he gets sound sleep because the central agencies do not come after him 'for inquiries'.

Published: 25th October 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SANGLI: A BJP Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Sangli sparked controversy after he stated that he takes loans from banks to purchase luxury cars, adding that the Enforcement Directorate won't chase him since he is a ruling party MP.

While speaking at the inauguration of a shopping mall in Sangli, Sanjay Patil said, "The ED won't come after me as I am a BJP MP..."

He further said, "We borrow loans from banks to purchase Rs 40 lakh luxury cars."

Referring to Harshvardhan Patil, who left the Congress in 2019, the BJP MP said that he gets sound sleep because the central agencies do not come after him "for inquiries".

This comes amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government's allegations that the Centre has been using the central agencies against the opposition leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate BJP Sanjay Patil
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp