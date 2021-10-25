STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Extension of BSF's jurisdiction attempt to interfere into federal structure: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The BJP-led central government had amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch.

Published: 25th October 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during an administrative review meeting in Siliguri, Monday, Oct 25, 2021.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during an administrative review meeting in Siliguri, Monday, Oct 25, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILIGURI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Centre's move to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, alleging that it is an attempt to interfere into the federal structure of the country.

The BJP-led central government had amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Banerjee, however, said the state has no problems in the border areas.

"About the BSF matter, we have sent a letter protesting the move. Earlier, they had jurisdiction of 15 km, there were incidents of firing in Balurghat or Cooch Behar. Now, they extended it to 50 km. This is an attempt to interfere into the federal structure of the country," Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here.

"We do not have problems in the border areas and share very cordial relations (with neighbouring countries). There is no need to create this confusion. Law and order is a state subject. BSF must look after what they are responsible for and we will have total support for that," she said.

West Bengal shares an international border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Banerjee had on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the Union Home Ministry's notification that extended the jurisdiction of BSF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Border Security Force BSF Act
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp