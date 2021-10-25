STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Income tax department serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore

Singh said he got a call from IT officials on October 19 and was served a notice, asking him to pay Rs 3,47,54,896.

Published: 25th October 2021 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MATHURA: A rickshaw puller approached the police in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday after he was served a notice by the Income Tax (IT) department, asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore.

Pratap Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in the Bakalpur area here, submitted a complaint at the Highway police station, claiming fraud after he received the notice from the IT department.

Station House Office (SHO) Anuj Kumar said no case was registered on the basis of Singh's complaint but the police will look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Singh uploaded a video clip on social media in which he narrated the sequence of events.

He said on March 15, he applied for a PAN card at the Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bakalpur, owned by Tej Prakash Upadhyay, as his bank had asked him to submit it.

Subsequently, he got a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from one Sanjai Singh of Bakalpur. Since he is illiterate, he could not differentiate between an original PAN card and a coloured photocopy of the same, the rickshaw puller said in the clip.

He had to run from pillar to post for about three months to get his PAN card. Singh said he got a call from IT officials on October 19 and was served a notice, asking him to pay Rs 3,47,54,896.

He said the officials told him that someone had impersonated him and obtained a GST number on his name for running a business and the turnover of the trader for 2018-19 was Rs 43,44,36,201.

Singh said he was advised by the IT officials to get an FIR lodged as somebody had committed fraud impersonating him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Income tax Income tax department IT department
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp