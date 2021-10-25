STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmiri students allegedly beaten up at Punjab college after 'cheering' Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

IGP Patiala (Range) MS Chinna said, "Both sides have apologised and have given in writing that they will not indulge in such activities in the future and will concentrate on their studies."

Published: 25th October 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Hasan Ali, third left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After India lost the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, Kashmiri students allegedly cheering the neighbouring country were reportedly beaten up at an engineering college in Sangrur and at another educational institution in Kharar in Punjab by other students, most of whom were from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana.

A video on social media purportedly showed a Kashmiri student alleging that some students from Uttar Pradesh barged into their room. "We were watching the match here and some students from Uttar Pradesh forcibly came inside and hit us," a student claimed.

Sources said students hailing from Kashmir and others belonging to UP, Bihar and Haryana were watching the match in their respective rooms at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur. 

Kashmiri students are housed in two wings of the hostel of the engineering college and were allegedly cheering Pakistan and raising 'azadi' slogans. After the match finished, they allegedly burst firecrackers and celebrated the win of the neighbouring country. This did not go well with other students from UP and Bihar who went inside the rooms of the Kashmiri students and had a heated argument which led to a scuffle.

In another incident, about half a dozen students from Kashmir were allegedly beaten up at Rayat Bahrat University near Kharar by students from Haryana after the match ended.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, J&K Students Association founder and national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami claimed that Kashmiri students were thrashed in Sangrur and Kharar by students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and they were rescued by other students. The students who barged into their rooms vandalised them, he alleged. "Some twelve students were beaten up by a group of students in Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology at Sangrur and another about half a dozen were thrashed at Rayat Bahrat University in Kharar," he said.

"We spoke to students who were assaulted in Sangrur last night. They informed me there is no apology from any side till now," he said.

Confirming that such an incident took place, Inspector General of Police Patiala (Range) MS Chinna said, "There was a scuffle between students from Kashmir and UP and Bihar. Both sides have apologised and have given in writing that they will not indulge in such activities in the future and will concentrate on their studies. Thus the matter has been amicably settled."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 World T20 World T20 2021 ICC T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp