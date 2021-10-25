STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Land deal-money laundering case: NCP leader Eknath Khadse gets interim bail till October 29

Besides Khadse, his wife Mandakini and their son-in-law Girish Chaudhary are also named as accused in the case.

Published: 25th October 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Eknath khadse

NCP leader Eknath Khadse (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Monday appeared before a special court here and was granted interim bail till October 29 in connection with a 2016 Pune land deal and money laundering case.

Khadse appeared before the court pursuant to summons issued by it earlier this month after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Khadse's lawyers filed a bail application and also sought interim bail pending its hearing.

The court granted him interim bail and posted the matter for further hearing on October 29.

Besides Khadse, his wife Mandakini and their son-in-law Girish Chaudhary are also named as accused in the case.

Chaudhary is presently in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged Chaudhary and Khadse purchased government land in Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual cost was Rs 31.01 crore.

The prosecution case is that Khadse misused his official position as state revenue minister at the time to facilitate the transaction.

Khadse had resigned from the state cabinet in June 2016 following the controversy over the purchase of land.

He quit the BJP in October last year and joined the NCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Khadse money laundering case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp