STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai sees 276 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest after August 24; seven die

The day before Mumbai had recorded 408 cases and six fatalities. Generally, the city logs a fewer number of cases on Mondays due to a lesser number of tests.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, COVID 19 Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The financial capital on Monday reported 276 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after August 24, and seven fatalities, a civic official said.

The tally of infections now stands at 7,53,956 and the death toll at 16,220. Mumbai had logged 270 cases on August 24. So far this month, Mumbai reported the highest number of fatalities (7) due to COVID-19 two times- on October 6 and 25.

The day before Mumbai had recorded 408 cases and six fatalities. Generally, the city logs a fewer number of cases on Mondays due to a lesser number of tests.

With 27,185 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai rose to 1,12,41,005, the official said. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The average doubling rate of cases is 1,314 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.05 per cent for the period between October 18 and October 24, the official said. Currently, 43 buildings in Mumbai remain sealed due to COVID-19 cases, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp