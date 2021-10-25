Mumbai sees 276 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest after August 24; seven die

By PTI

MUMBAI: The financial capital on Monday reported 276 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after August 24, and seven fatalities, a civic official said.

The tally of infections now stands at 7,53,956 and the death toll at 16,220. Mumbai had logged 270 cases on August 24. So far this month, Mumbai reported the highest number of fatalities (7) due to COVID-19 two times- on October 6 and 25.

The day before Mumbai had recorded 408 cases and six fatalities. Generally, the city logs a fewer number of cases on Mondays due to a lesser number of tests.

With 27,185 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai rose to 1,12,41,005, the official said. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The average doubling rate of cases is 1,314 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.05 per cent for the period between October 18 and October 24, the official said. Currently, 43 buildings in Mumbai remain sealed due to COVID-19 cases, he said.