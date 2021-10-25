STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New cases of COVID mostly among those who are fully vaccinated: Mamata

West Bengal has in the last four days witnessed a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases post Durga Puja festivities.

Published: 25th October 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILIGURI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the new cases of COVID infection in the state are from mostly among those who have been fully vaccinated but their immunity after being administered both doses is not exceeding six months.

She directed the state health secretary to take up the matter with the Centre and seek to know the reasons behind it.

"It may not be that these people (those affected by the pandemic after vaccination) are dying. But why will their immunity fall ? It's not a single case, there are a number of them," the chief minister said during an administrative at , West Bengal has in the last four days witnessed a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases post Durga Puja festivities.

"The recent cases of fresh infection are from among those who have already got both doses of the vaccine. There are reports. The reason is that the immunity given by the vaccine is not beyond six months. We all know that. Do not know how much you will be able to talk about it outside your home. But the fact remains," Banerjee said during an administrative meeting here at the Uttar Kanya, the branch secretariat of the state government in north Bengal.

West Bengal has in the last four days witnessed a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases post Durga Puja festivities.

Banerjee, who is among the the bitterest critics of the BJP-led government at the Centre, had on Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-crore vaccinated speech and silence over WHO's approval for Covaxin for international travel as "double jumla".

To the health secretary N S Nigam, she said "I will ask you to write to the central health ministry to find out why people are being infected even after being fully vaccinated.

And whether the central government is conducting any study to find out why is the immunity to the disease is less even after the people are vaccinated twice".

She also directed Nigam to conduct a study to find out in the repeat cases whether the victims concerned were administered Covishield or Covaxin, the two variants of the vaccine that are being mostly administered in the country.

Till Sunday, cumulatively over 7,20,61,253 doses have been administered in West Bengal, health depratment official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Bodan
    Pathological liar with the only aim to demean the centre.
    22 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp