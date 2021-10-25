Rajasthan Cabinet rejig after November 2 bypoll results, hints Gehlot camp

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid speculations about a cabinet rejig in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has denied reports of meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Delhi.

On Saturday, Gehlot stated that he did not meet Rahul in connection with the reshuffling of the state cabinet.

“Such rumours will make rounds until there is a reshuffle of the Cabinet,” he asserted.

Referring to a newspaper article, he took a swipe on how it reported that Rahul was annoyed with him. “It seemed as if the reporters themselves were sitting there. Or, maybe they have some divine vision like Sanjay in Mahabharat.”

Political observers are linking Gehlot’s move with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s ongoing efforts to get his aides a place in the Cabinet, PCC.

“The CM feels that some people are trying to misuse the media to spread the impression that a formula for a cabinet reshuffle was worked out through a meeting with Rahul. Through his denials, the CM is trying to clarify that there is no pressure from the high command for a cabinet rejig nor will he be forced to do so,” a source in the Gehlot camp said.

As the Rajasthan bypoll results will be out on November 2, any political announcement are likely to be made only after it, they added.