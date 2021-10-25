STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Cabinet rejig after November 2 bypoll results, hints Gehlot camp

Political observers are linking Gehlot’s move with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s ongoing efforts to get his aides a place in the Cabinet, PCC. 

Published: 25th October 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Amid speculations about a cabinet rejig in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has denied reports of meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Delhi. 

On Saturday, Gehlot stated that he did not meet Rahul in connection with the reshuffling of the state cabinet.

“Such rumours will make rounds until there is a reshuffle of the Cabinet,” he asserted.

Referring to a newspaper article, he took a swipe on how it reported that Rahul was annoyed with him. “It seemed as if the reporters themselves were sitting there.  Or, maybe they have some divine vision like Sanjay in Mahabharat.”

Political observers are linking Gehlot’s move with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s ongoing efforts to get his aides a place in the Cabinet, PCC. 

“The CM feels that some people are trying to misuse the media to spread the impression that a formula for a cabinet reshuffle was worked out through a meeting with Rahul. Through his denials, the CM is trying to clarify that there is no pressure from the high command for a cabinet rejig nor will he be forced to do so,” a source in the Gehlot camp said. 

As the Rajasthan bypoll results will be out on November 2, any political announcement  are likely to be made only after it, they added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp