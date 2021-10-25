STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samyukt Kisan Morcha will oppose BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

He also added that their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws will continue till the matter is resolved.

Published: 25th October 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGRA: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday visited the family of Arun Narwar who was allegedly killed in police custody in Agra in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a compensation of Rs 40 lakh and government job to his kin.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Narwar's family members, Tikait said, "The state government is discriminating while giving compensation.

"It has given compensation of Rs 40-45 lakh in Lakhimpur Kheri and Kanpur, while in Agra the government has given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh."

"The state government should give compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the family of Arun as well. The government should not have discriminated," he said.

He also demanded a government job for a member of Narwar's family and a judicial probe into his death.

Narwar was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station here and died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation on October 19, officials had said.

Targeting the BJP government over farm laws, Tikait said, "I will urge farmers not to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly election. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will oppose the BJP in state assembly elections."

"We will not field our candidates nor support any political party in the assembly election," he added.

He said their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws will continue till the matter is resolved and added "we are also ready to talk to the central government."

