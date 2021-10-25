STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools, colleges in Bengal to reopen from November 15, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said schools and colleges would reopen from November 15, and directed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process.

Banerjee, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

