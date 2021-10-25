STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet flight lands at wrong end of runway at Belgaum airport, pilots derostered

The plane touched down at the other end of the runway (termed RWY08) at the Belgaum airport instead of the designated end (RWY26) of the same runway.

Published: 25th October 2021 12:35 PM

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet Hyderabad-Belgaum flight landed at the wrong end of the runway at Karnataka's Belgaum airport on Sunday following which the pilots have been derostered, the airline said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday and the aircraft landed safely.

An airline spokesperson said in a statement that, "On October 24, SpiceJet DASH8 Q400 aircraft operated from Hyderabad to Belgaum. ATC had cleared the aircraft to land on RWY26 (runway 26) at Belgaum. The aircraft, however, landed on RWY08 (runway 8)".

This means that the plane touched down at the other end of the runway (termed RWY08) at the Belgaum airport instead of the designated end (RWY26) of the same runway.

The SpiceJet spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely and the airline acted "immediately and proactively" on receiving the information and informed DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) about it and immediately off rostered both pilots pending an investigation.

