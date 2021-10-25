STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tit-for-tat? NCB to move Bombay HC seeking bail cancellation of Nawab Malik's son-in-law

Published: 25th October 2021 11:59 AM

NCP leader Nawab Malik addresses the media in Mumbai Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will move Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail of Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for violating bail conditions in a drug case.

"We will move for bail cancellation Sameer Khan in Bombay HC for violating bail conditions," a top NCB official told ANI.

Notably, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case. Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

Meanwhile, the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise in Mumbai.

Malik has shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here."

Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

"I have come to know about a fresh tweet by Nawab Malik about my birth certificate. This is an ugly attempt to bring in all the things which are not connected to all this. My mother was a Muslim so does he want to bring my dead mother in all this? To verify my caste and background, anyone can go to my native place and verify my lineage from my great grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment much on it outside court," Wankhede told ANI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra minister had put an allegation of extortion on Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he will lose his job within a year.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

