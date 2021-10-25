STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC releases 'charge sheet' detailing Goa's woes

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, senior leaders Saugata Roy, Babul Supriyo and Luizinho Faleiro were present when the document was released at Azad Maidan.

Published: 25th October 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday released a 10-point "charge sheet" against the present BJP government in Goa as well as earlier dispensations.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, senior leaders Saugata Roy, Babul Supriyo and Luizinho Faleiro, the last two having joined the party recently from the BJP and Congress respectively, were present when the document was released at Azad Maidan here.

The TMC "charge sheet" claimed Goa was the eighth worst among all states in India in terms of unemployment, while the economy was in such a precarious condition that the average citizen can't buy a house in the state.

It said five out of 12 talukas in Goa are facing shortage of potable water, while it was also witnessing "state sponsored environmental destruction" with the Pramod Sawant government backing the Vasco-Mollem double track work and construction of Mopa airport.

"We are here for the women, who cannot walk safely on the streets, for the youth who cannot get jobs. As long as it takes, we will fight till the finish,” Moitra told reporters.

The TMC has accused past and current governments of betraying fishermen and farmers, destroying healthcare and education and failing to provide social justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Goa Assembly elections
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp