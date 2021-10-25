Uncontrolled violation of norms: Covid numbers rising in Bengal post Durga Puja rush

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Uncontrolled footfall of revellers violating Covid safety protocol as part of Durga Puja festivities has left the West Bengal government in a cloud of concern with Covid positive cases on the rise during the past few days.

On October 16, 443 new Covid cases were recorded in past 24 hours but the number has gone up to 974 on Saturday, highest in past three months.

A total of 43,159 people underwent Covid-19 tests in past 24 hours. The positivity rate too rose from 1.6 per cent in August to 2.4 per cent this month.

The night curfew from 11pm to 5am was lifted for 10 days during the festive season and the state government is planning to re-impose the restriction from Thursday.

“Among the new Covid-19 positive cases, 449 persons are from Kolkata, where the festive season witnessed largescale gathering of pandal hoppers. Among the new positive cases, 257 persons are asymptomatic. The crowd that hit the city streets every day during Durga Puja triggered a concern about what would happen once the festivity will be over,’’ said an official of the state health department.

According to health experts, the impact of lifting of Covid protocol for festive days is yet to completely reflect in newly identified positive cases.

“Before the puja days, shopping spree began in Kolkata with thousands of buyers from Kolkata and its outskirts turning up at shopping malls and market places. The buyers were ignorant about using masks and sanitisers and social distancing. It appears, the fresh covid cases are fall out of these violations,’’ said a doctor of a Kolkata hospital.

The state health department is planning to identify pockets with heavy Covid positive cases and declare the pockets as micro containment zones to arrest further spread of the disease.

“Kolkata administration and district magistrates of seven other districts have been directed to identify the areas which are needed to be identified as micro containment zones,’’ said another official.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people on Sunday to follow the safety protocols rigourously to curb the spread of the viral disease.

She urged everyone to wear their facemasks properly, covering the nose, to avert being infected with the disease.

"Please wear the mask properly. The number of Covid cases registered a spike after Durga Puja. Hence, you must follow the Covid safety precautions, do not keep the mask hanging from your chin," Banerjee said at a meeting.

She urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja festivities.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also warned people about a rise in the number of malaria cases in the state, especially in north Bengal.

"Along with Covid cases, there is a sudden spurt in Malaria cases in certain areas of north Bengal. I would ask the district administration to clean up every area," she said.

