UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

Published: 25th October 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party government is voted to power.

The Congress leader had flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.

"Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of Rs 25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.

Besides the party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in elections and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

