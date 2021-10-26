STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 Assembly polls: Sonia Gandhi to hold meet with Congress leaders in Delhi

Published: 26th October 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will be presiding over a meeting with core party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues.

The meeting will be held at party headquarters.

As per the party sources on Monday, "a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will be held on October 26 at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to discuss membership, training, agitation program and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. This meeting will be presided by party president Sonia Gandhi."

Pradesh Congress Committee presidents will also be present as well, sources said.

During Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on October 16, it was decided that organisation polls will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from November 1.

As per sources, the Congress party may hold the organisational election on September 6, 2022 and have its president by October.

As frontal organisations like Indian Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress and the party's Social Media department have passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi as party president, it is expected chorus will be heard in the meeting on Tuesday.

In the previously held CWC meet, CMs of Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively, and other leaders had requested Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party president post. On this, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi has assured to consider their requests.

