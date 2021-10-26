250 terrorists at LoC waiting to sneak in by 2021 end, says intel

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 250 terrorists are waiting at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir by the end of September, according to latest intelligence inputs.

This is a major jump from terrorist movements in the previous month August when the number of terrorists was found to be around 180.

Most of the terrorists waiting to sneak into India belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Even though India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire in February this year, a large number of terrorists’ movement has been noticed along the LoC, a senior security official told this newspaper.

He added that the presence of terrorists has risen sharply in three sectors particularly-Tangdhar, Bhimber Gali sector and Naushera.

The official refused to elaborate due to operational reasons.

A top intelligence official said that Intel reports indicate terrorist outfits may explore new routes, riverine gaps and undetected tunnels to infiltrate maximum terrorists.

The official attributed the increased presence of terrorists along the LoC to the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, pointing out that the level of violence in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up significantly over the last two months.

“We are alert and prepared to deal with any contingency but it cannot be denied that morale of Pakistan based terrorist organizations is high due to Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and they have intensified training of terrorists,” the official said.

The Intel has come when union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the valley as part of the government’s attempt to reach out to the people of J&K post abrogation of its special status and its bifurcation into two union territories.

Kashmir has seen a rise in violence particularly this month when it has witnessed a spate of targeted killings of security forces and civilians, especially non-locals and people belonging to minority communities in the valley.

The increase in terror violence is being seen as part of a renewed bid by Pakistan to rekindle terrorism in the valley.