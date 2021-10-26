Assault on Buddhist Chakmas: Hindu federation slams attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The attacks on non-Islamic religious institutions in Bangladesh, which started on October 13, have continued despite protests against the incidents being staged across the country.

In the latest attack, the miscreants torched the Katakhali Forest Buddhist Monastery in Cox’s Bazar district after vandalising it on Sunday.

The World Hindu Federation’s Bangladesh Chapter said 15 Buddhist Chakmas, including women, were seriously injured.

“Hindus in Bangladesh are facing attacks all over the country. More than 335 temples, 1,650 Hindu houses, Hindu-owned shops in more than 35 districts have been vandalised and torched since October 13,” the Federation said.

It said 14 Hindus, including seven priests, were killed. Till now, 17 Hindus have been reported missing. At least 26 Hindu women and girls – including three of a family – were raped.

A 10-year-old Hindu girl was killed after gang-rape, the federation alleged.

It accused the Sheikh Hasina government of inaction, stating that in none of the incidents, the police and the administration took measures to stop the violence.

The riots against Hindus started after a video footage had gone viral showing a Quran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during the celebrations of Durga Puja.

Mobs of people attacked Hindu temples in Comilla town and soon, the attacks spread to other parts of the country.

Thousands of people from minority communities are hitting the streets in protest against the incidents but there is no let-up in the attacks.

The Hindu federation claimed that the attacks were pre-planned to cleanse the Hindus and other ethnic communities from Bangladesh.

“The man who placed the Quran on the feet of Hanuman idol in Nanuar Dhighirpar Durga Mandir was identified as one Iqbal. He has been nabbed but there are no voices of protests against this from Islamic institutions and organisations,” the federation said