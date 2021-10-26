STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee's health condition improves

Mukherjee (76), a veteran politician and Panchayat Minister, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital with severe breathing problems on Sunday.

Published: 26th October 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee

West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The condition of senior West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee improved "slightly" on Tuesday, a doctor treating him said.

Mukherjee (76), a veteran politician and Panchayat Minister, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital with severe breathing problems on Sunday.

"We cannot say that he is still not out of danger, but we have removed his oxygen support this morning and put him on BPAP. He is under observation," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Mukherjee also had his breakfast in the morning, he said.

The team of seven doctors is treating him at the state-run hospital here.

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure or BPAP is non-invasive ventilation, which helps in breathing.

He has several ailments, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and diabetes, doctors said.

Mukherjee completed 50 years as an MLA after winning the Ballygunge seat in the assembly elections held in April-May.

He was a minister in the Congress government in West Bengal in the 1970s, besides holding cabinet portfolios in the TMC government since 2011.

He is also the former mayor of Kolkata.

Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the hospital on Monday.

He was also hospitalised in May with similar ailments, days after being imprisoned in the Narada scam case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
subrata mukherjee
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp