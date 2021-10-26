STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Biological E to get USD 50 million for Covid vaccine expansion

Investment by US govt agency to boost partnership among India and Indo-Pacific region in terms of long-term health

Published: 26th October 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient at a health centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient at a health centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bolstering its efforts to combat Covid-19, the US government’s International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will invest in the expansion of Biological E’s vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The expansion plans were unveiled on Monday by DFC chief operating officer (COO) David Marchick and Biological E Ltd managing director Mahima Datla. 

The duo finalised a US government financing arrangement of $50 million to expand the company’s capacity to produce Covid-19 vaccines. The partnership will not only boost the country’s Covid-19 response in the short run, but also improve the long-term global health in India and the Indo-Pacific region. 

The initiative is in support of the efforts of US President Biden and his counterparts as part of the ‘Quad’ — a strategic dialogue among Australia, India, Japan and the US.“DFC’s partnership with Biological E will support the latter’s capacity for production of more than one billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022 for India and developing countries around the world,” said David Marchick. 

“Today’s agreement represents a model of the close collaboration amongst countries that will be essential to achieve President Biden’s goal of ending the pandemic in 2022. Scaling Biological E’s new facility, which is already producing vaccines, will help close the vaccine gap and save lives in developing countries,” the DFC COO added.

DFC’s investment in Biological E is part of the agency’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative, which works towards catalysing $5 billion in projects that bolster health systems.Expressing happiness over receiving financial support from the US government, the Biological E MD said, “This investment will not only help us augment our capacity to produce more Covid-19 vaccines, but also help the global community that has been relentlessly fighting against the spread of the virus.”

State records 179 cases of Covid, two deaths
Telangana reported 179 cases of Covid-19 on Monday after conducting 38,588 tests. With this, the State’s active cases have increased to 4,023 cases as recoveries dipped to just 104. The State also saw two deaths with the toll increasing to 3,949. Meanwhile, the highest active cases were recorded at GHMC with 66 cases, followed by Karimnagar with 15 cases and 11 cases in Hanamkonda district

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biological E Ltd Mahima Datla Covid-19 Development Finance Corporation Covid 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp