STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC says Elgar Parishad accused Varavara Rao needn't surrender till November 18

Rao, 82, had been granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the HC on February 22 this year.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Varavara Rao, bhima koregaon case

Telugu poet, writer and activist Varavara Rao (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case who is on interim bail, need not surrender before the Taloja prison authorities until November 18 and adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by him to next month.

Rao, 82, had been granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the HC on February 22 this year.

He was scheduled to surrender and return to judicial custody on September 5.

However, Rao filed an application last month through his lawyer R Sathyanarayanan and senior counsel Anand Grover, seeking extension of the bail period.

He also sought HC permission to stay in his hometown of Hyderabad while out on bail.

However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the probe agency in the case, opposed Rao's plea for extension of medical bail and shifting to Hyderabad, saying the octogenarian poet-activist's medical reports do not indicate that he suffers from any serious ailment.

In its affidavit filed before the HC last month, the NIA had said that the medical reports filed by Rao did not disclose any major ailment, which necessitated him to take treatment at Hyderabad, neither did it form a ground for further extension of bail.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and SV Kotwal adjourned the hearing on Rao's plea due to paucity of time.

The bench also asked Rao to file a separate plea seeking permission to shift to his hometown while out on medical bail.

As part of the stringent conditions imposed on his interim bail by the HC, Rao has been staying with his wife in a rented accommodation in Mumbai.

At the time that he was granted bail, Rao had been undergoing treatment for multiple ailments at the private Nanavati Hospital in the metropolis, where he had been admitted by the Maharashtra prison authorities following the HC's intervention.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named accused, was later transferred to the NIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elgar parishad varavara rao
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp