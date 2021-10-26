STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan's win cannot be Indian: Anil Vij

He also said that one needs to be careful of "traitors" hiding in one's own country.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday alleged that the DNA of those who burst firecrackers in the country if Pakistan wins a cricket match against India cannot be Indian.

He also said that one needs to be careful of "traitors" hiding in one's own country.

"The DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan winning a cricket match cannot be Indian. Be careful of the traitors hiding in our own house," Vij tweeted in Hindi.

The senior BJP leader's comments come amid media reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory.

Pakistan had registered a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on Sunday.

