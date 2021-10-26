STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DNA of those who burst firecrackers on Pakistan win not Indian: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Vij also said that one needs to be careful of traitors hiding in one's own country.

Published: 26th October 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the DNA of those who burst firecrackers in the country if Pakistan wins a cricket match against India cannot be Indian.

He also said that one needs to be careful of “traitors” hiding in one's own country.

“The DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan winning a cricket match cannot be Indian. Be careful of the traitors hiding in our own house,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.

The senior BJP leader's comments come amid media reports of some Kashmiri students allegedly cheering for Pakistan and raising objectionable slogans.

Pakistan had registered a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered two cases against medical students in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 international cricket match, officials said on Tuesday.

Six people were also detained in Sambha district after a video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons following the match went viral on social media, police said.

India Matters
