'False reports': Lucknow Police on rumours over NCB witness KP Gosavi 'ready to surrender'

Published: 26th October 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Gosavi (L) with Aryan Khan at the NCB office

Kiran Gosavi (L) with Aryan Khan at the NCB office. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Police on Monday evening refuted media reports stating that Narcotics Bureau witness KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan has went viral on social media and who dismissed allegations of taking money from an individual after the cruise ship raid, of surrendering to them in the city.

Addressing the reporters in Lucknow, Station House Officer (SHO) of Madiyaon, Manoj Singh said, "I did not receive any call on the matter. I have no information about it."

Gosavi said that allegations of taking money are false and the stories were fabricated to change the course of the investigation.

In a conversation with ANI over the call, Gosavi said, "All allegations are false. They fabricated stories to change direction (of probe)." He alleged that it was him who was being threatened and said, "It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest. I received phone calls."

Gosavi told ANI that he would be surrendering to the police outside of Maharashtra and that all speculations would be cleared then. "I'm surrendering outside Maharashtra. Everything will be clear," he said.

Referring to NCB witness Kiran Gosavi's statement to media that he would soon surrender, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Faraskhana division of Pune Police, Satish Govekar on Monday said that they have no information about it and are still searching for him.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

