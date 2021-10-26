STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fever cases near 900-mark in Gurugram, authorities start door-to-door survey

Published: 26th October 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:02 AM

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The ongoing rapid fever survey has traced almost 900 people in Gurugram suffering from fever, which is a six-year high as 451 cases were reported in 2015.

About 150 cases were reported from urban areas and 750 from rural areas.

Almost 250 are confirmed dengue cases. No deaths were reported so far.

A Health Department team is conducting the door-to-door survey, looking out for those having fever.

It was found that ailing patients in rural pockets, were conducting self medication at home as they did not take the fever seriously.

The health officials have asked them to get tested and take the prescribed medication. Apart from this, they have been given medicines.

Those having fever in urban areas have consulted doctors, and are under treatment. All private doctors and hospitals have been directed to conduct dengue tests on all patients who come with fever. 

A senior official from the health department assured that as of now the fever cases are under control. Diagnostic and treatment facilities are being provided to the patients, who are being watched closely.

These cases are concentrated in six major hotspots, and local administration has been repeatedly fogging these areas. 

