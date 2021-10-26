STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-Pakistan match: Six detained in J&K for allegedly raising derogatory slogans

Published: 26th October 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Hasan Ali, third left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Six people have been detained by Jammu and Kashmir police after a video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons in Samba district, following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

The video triggered widespread protests by various social organisation in Samba district.

The video shows over two dozen people belonging to a particular community celebrating the victory of Pakistan cricket team against India, and raising objectionable slogans on Sunday night.

"Six people have been detained in this regard and investigation is going on," Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta said.

A police officer said an FIR has been registered.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said the detained people are being questioned regarding the incident.

More people may be called for questioning, he said.

Videos of medical students raising pro-Pakistan slogans at their hostels had also gone viral on social media recently.

