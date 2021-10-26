STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand man donates Rs 17 lakh gold jewellery in Ujjain temple to fulfill wife's last wish

The woman, Rashmi Prabha, who died some time back, was a devotee of Lord Mahakaleshwar and used to regularly visit the temple.

Published: 26th October 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

IMage for representation

By PTI

UJJAIN: A man from Jharkhand has donated gold jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district as per the last wish of his wife, a temple official said on Tuesday.

The woman, Rashmi Prabha, who died some time back, was a devotee of Lord Mahakaleshwar and used to regularly visit the temple.

After ailing for a long time, she had expressed a wish to offer her jewellery to God at the temple before her death, the temple's administrator, Ganesh Kumar Dhakad, said.

On Saturday, her husband Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bokaro in Jharkhand, and his mother donated his wife's jewellery, including necklaces, bangles and earrings collectively weighing 310 gm and valued at about Rs 17 lakh, at the temple, the official said.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

Last week, the temple's management committee had informed that in the three-and-a-half-month post-lockdown period from June 28 to October 15 this year, it received a total of Rs 23.03 crore from entry tickets, sale of laddus, offerings in donation boxes, bookings for the Bhasma Aarati and through other means.

The temple reopened for devotees on June 28, after remaining shut for over two-and-a-half months due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold jewellery
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp