Lucknow Diary

The highest stipend stood at Rs 3.4 lakh per month while the average was Rs 1.3 lakh per month.

Published: 26th October 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

IIM Lucknow records 100% placements
Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow has achieved cent per cent summer placements by securing 567 offers for 562 students of postgraduate in management (PGP) and PGP in agribusiness management. The highest stipend stood at Rs 3.4 lakh per month while the average was Rs 1.3 lakh per month. While 41% students got a stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh and above, the median stipend stood at Rs 1.2 lakh per month. Besides the 140 recruiters, the first-time recruiters included Air Asia, Alliance Bernstein, Arthur D Little, Atlassian, Barclays, CDC Group and Kimberly Clark among others.

Varsities should vie for global partnerships: UP govt
Promoting transnational education partnerships between universities in India and the United Kingdom, the UP government has asked higher education institutes to come forward and participate in the Going Global Partnership Grants (GGPG). The collaboration is the outcome of the British High Commissioner’s recent visit to UP where he explored possibilities for a link up with the state on various fronts, including education. The higher education department has asked universities, both state and private ones, to take the programme – encouraging ties in higher education between universities in the state and the UK – on priority. British High Commission is holding grant webinars to make the UP universities understand the grant application details and guidelines.  

Lehengas rule the roost at Khadi Mahotsav
A bevy of well-known Indian designers participated in a special khadi fashion show, which was organised as part of the ongoing Khadi Mahotsav in Lucknow. Organised by the Khadi Gramudyog Board as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark India’s Independence, the fashion show had ensembles from designers like Ritu Beri, Farah Ansari, Rina Dhaka, Asma Husain, Aditi Rastogi and Himmat Singh. Gaurav Gaur directed the fashion show with the likes of lehengas, kurtis, kurta pajamas and partywear. Lucknowi chikankari and silk artisans also participated in the event. 

Kitchen opened to feed the hungry 
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has launched the ‘Anusuiya’s Kitchen’, to feed the hungry and destitute in the capital city. Going by the motto of ‘No one sleeps hungry in Lucknow’, the LMC approached the Akshaya Patra Foundation with a  scheme to feed the poor and hunger-stricken population of Lucknow. Following this, the ‘Anusuiya’s Kitchen’ too birth. Akshaya Patra Foundation is known for its kitchen facilities and hygienic preparation of food. The outlet started operating at the King George’s Medical University where more than 5,000 people were served food on day one on Monday. 

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

