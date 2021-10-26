STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Making profit is not a public nuisance: Delhi High Court in Coronil case 

Representing the doctors, senior advocate Akhil Sibal said that Ramdev marketed a drug for commercial use having a two-fold objective. 

Coronil Tablet

The Ayurvedic concoction was launched as a cure for Covid-19 by Baba Ramdev’s company

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While hearing a petition seeking action against Yoga Guru Ramdev for wrongfully promoting Coronil as a cure for COVID-19 during second wave, the high court on Monday stated that making profit is neither a public nuisance nor a wrongful act.

“Let’s not go into commercial gain. Everyone works for profit. You have to make a case of public nuisance or wrongful act. Making profit is not a public nuisance nor a wrongful act,” said Justice C Harishankar.

Slamming Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for promoting Coronil as a cure for COVID-19, a bunch of doctors association argued through their counsel said that Ramdev made irresponsible statements by saying that allopathy is killing people and he has a cure for it in Coronil. Representing the doctors, senior advocate Akhil Sibal said that Ramdev marketed a drug for commercial use having a two-fold objective. 

“The idea is nobody says don’t indulge in commerce. This is not merely a case of somebody exercising a bona fide opinion about something. This is somebody exercising a bona fide opinion about something. This is somebody who is marketing a drug for commercial use having a twofold objective. He says I have cured 90 percent of people, allopathy might have cured 10 percent so you come to me,” said Sibal.

The petition was filed by three Resident Doctors’ Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar; Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors’ Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, and Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association, Hyderabad, and had moved the high court earlier this year.

