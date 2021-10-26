STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministry proposes 40 kmph speed limit for motorcycles with child pillion passenger

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a draft notification has also proposed that the driver shall ensure that the child pillion passenger, aged between 9 months & 4 years, must wear a helmet

Published: 26th October 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

A biker zooms past closed shops, at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Sunday I P RAVINDRA BABU

For children below four years, safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With an aim to introduce safety measures for child passengers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed that the speed of a motorcycle, with a child up to age 4 years being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph.

The ministry in a draft notification has also proposed that the driver shall ensure that the child pillion passenger, aged between 9 months and 4 years, must wear a crash helmet.

"The speed of the motorcycle with the child up to age 4 years being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph," according to the draft notification issued by the ministry.

The ministry further said that the driver of a motorcycle shall ensure that for children below four years, safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

A safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver.

"This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver. A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger," the ministry explained.

The MoRTH has also asked for objections and suggestions to these draft rules, if any.

