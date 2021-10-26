STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: 3 dead, 5 injured after two motorbikes collide in Barwani

The two motorcycles coming from opposite sides collided with each other and a three-year-old boy and two men, aged 25 and 26, died on the spot, said police.

Published: 26th October 2021

By PTI

BARWANI: Three persons, including a child, were killed and five other people injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 8 pm on Monday near Dholaniya village at National Highway no.3, located about 55 km from the district headquarters, Thikri police station in-charge Sonu Sitole said.

A couple and their three children were travelling on one of the two-wheelers, while three men were moving on the other vehicle.

The two motorcycles coming from opposite sides collided with each other, she said.

A three-year-old boy and two men, aged 25 and 26, died on the spot, the official said.

Five other people, including the couple and their two minor children, were injured, she said.

