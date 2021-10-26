STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New session for freshers in engineering colleges, technical institutions from November 30

The induction programme for first-year students will begin from November 15, while the classes will commence from November 30.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The academic session for freshers in engineering colleges and other technical institutions across the country will begin from November 30, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced.

Classes for existing students of technical colleges began from October 1.

According to the revised academic calendar, the induction programme for first-year students will begin from November 15, while the classes will commence from November 30.

"This, schedule is not applicable for the institutions who have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule.

However, if such institutes admit new students against vacancies, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund shall be applicable," AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.

The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full refund has been extended up to November 25.

New students can take lateral entry admission to second-year courses till October 30, as per the calendar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fresher College
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp