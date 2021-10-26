STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No criticism! Congress' new condition for membership 

The decision comes as members of G-23 group of leaders have publicly criticised the party’s decisions and leadership on several issues, leading to an embarrassing situation.

Published: 26th October 2021 07:15 AM

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the launch of membership drive from next month, the Congress, which has been facing dissent and open criticism from senior leaders over the issues of leadership and organisational rejig, has sought an undertaking from  they will never publicly criticise the party’s policies.

As per the new membership form of the grand old party, all applicants will have to give the following undertaking: “I subscribe to and work for promoting the principles of secularism, socialism and democracy. I shall not, directly or indirectly, openly or otherwise, adversely criticise the accepted policies and programmes of the party, except through party forums.”

The decision comes as members of G-23 group of leaders have publicly criticised the party’s decisions and leadership on several issues, leading to an embarrassing situation. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is chairing a meeting of party general secretaries and in-charges on Tuesday to discuss the membership, sustained agitations against the policies of the Modi government and upcoming assembly elections.

During the meeting, she is also expected to meet Congress leaders from the election-bound states to discuss the party’s poll preparations. Even as it prepares for the polls, the party is struggling to sort out the issues in states where it is in power — Punjab, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

‘Free medical treatment’
Ahead of the UP polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to `10 lakh will be provided to people if the Congress is voted to power

