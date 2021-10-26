Over 103 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore with over 51 lakh vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.

So far, 41,10,37,440 first doses and 13,11,13,078 second doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

Cumulatively 72,13,19,294 first doses and 31,35,17,300 second doses have been administered till now.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore (1,03,48,36,594) on today. More than 51 lakh (51,56,054) vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.