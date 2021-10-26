STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People to face torture with extension of BSF jurisdiction: Mamata

Banerjee said that she respects the border guarding force for the job it undertakes, but condemns the "intention" behind extending its jurisdiction.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KURSEONG: Continuing her tirade against the Union government over its decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the move was meant to torture common people.

Banerjee also said that she respects the border guarding force for the job it undertakes, but condemns the "intention" behind extending its jurisdiction.

The BJP-led central government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

"In the garb of extending BSF's jurisdiction, people will be tortured.

There was no need to do so, the BSF does not even have the authority to lodge an FIR," the CM said here during an administrative meeting of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

She further stated that there was no problem anywhere in the bordering areas of the state, and the West Bengal director general of police has spoken to inspector general, BSF, on the matter.

"We are living in peace.

I have already sent a letter to the PM on the issue," the CM added.

On Monday, too, Banerjee had criticised this decision of the Centre and said that an "attempt was being made to interfere in the federal structure of the country".

PTI SCH RMS RMS 10261655 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mamata banerjee bsf jurisdiction
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp