STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan teacher sacked over 'we won' post following India's loss to Pakistan

Nafeesa Attari, a teacher at Neerja Modi School Udaipur, had put out a picture of Pakistani players with the caption, "Jeeeet gayeeee We wonnn".

Published: 26th October 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A private school teacher in Rajasthan was sacked and a case registered against her after she posted a celebratory Whatsapp status following Pakistan’s victory over India in the T-20 World Cup cricket match. After her termination, the female teacher said she was ‘joking’.

Nafisa Attari, a teacher at Neerja Modi School in Udaipur, uploaded on her WhatsApp a screenshot  of Pakistan’s victory moment with the caption, “Jeeeet gayeeee… We wonnn”.

One of the parents who saw her WhatsApp status reportedly questioned Nafisa on supporting Pakistan, to which the latter replied in the affirmative.  

As the screenshots of her WhatsApp status went viral on social media, the school management terminated the teacher.

“Yes, we have taken a decision to terminate the teacher,” said school chairman Mahendra Sojatia after a meeting of the Sojatia Charitable Trust, which runs the school.

The issue gained a political colour, with local political and social organisations condemning the teacher’s act. 

Some ABVP workers reached the school premises on Tuesday and hoisted the Tricolor.

Two social organisations lodged a complaint against Nafisa at Surajpol and Sukher police stations and she was booked under IPC Section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot).

In a video later, shared by a local news media, the teacher apologised and said she was not a Pakistan supporter.

The WhatsApp status was in regard to a friendly bet within her family, she claimed. 

“Someone messaged me and asked whether ‘you support Pakistan’. As the message had emojis and it was an environment of fun, I replied ‘yes’. But, it doesn’t mean that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian and I love India as much as everyone else does…I realised my mistake later and immediately deleted the status,” she explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nafeesa Attari india vs pakistan teacher fired
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp