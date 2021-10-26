STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC can't wait for Congress indefinitely to bring together Opposition against BJP: Sukhendu 

It will depend on the Congress and other parties if they want to come under one umbrella or go alone, Sukhendu said.

TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress cannot wait for the Congress indefinitely to bring Opposition parties under one umbrella against the BJP, senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing soon after new inductee Sushmita Dev, who switched over from the Congress, took oath as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Ray said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had approached political parties to forge an alliance but received no response.

"In order to forge an alliance with all other parties a proposal was given by none other than the TMC chairperson. She met (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders. We waited for six long months, but there was no response or initiative from any quarters. So we have moved on and we have decided to expand our base. Perhaps the Congress is too busy with its internal issues," said Ray.

It will depend on the Congress and other parties if they want to come under one umbrella or go alone, he said.

