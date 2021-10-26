STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand: Bodies of 5 trekkers from West Bengal retrieved from Sundardhunga glacier.

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: Bodies of five trekkers from West Bengal, who went missing during an expedition in the Himalayas, were retrieved on Tuesday from the Sundardhunga glacier in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.

The search and rescue team is still at the spot to locate their missing guide Khilaf Singh, a resident of Jakuni village of the district's Kapkot sub division.

"The 13-member rescue team consisting of NDRF and SDRF personnel on Tuesday reached Devi Kund near the Sundardhunga glacier where five bodies had earlier been spotted and retrieved all of them," Bageshwar District Magistrate Vineet Kumar said.

"The bodies have been sent to Kapkot for postmortem," he said Bad weather had foiled several attempts over the past few days to retrieve the bodies, Kumar said.

Sixty-five tourists, including these five trekkers, on Tuesday got stranded at the Sundardhunga glacier after three days of record rains in Uttarakhand from October 17-19, he said.

