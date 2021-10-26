STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WHO may approve Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 'within 24 hours: Official

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had applied to the WHO on April 19 for Covaxin's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Published: 26th October 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: the World Health Organisation is likely to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin "within 24 hours", according to media reports on Tuesday.A

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for WHO, was quoted as saying at a UN press briefing.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had applied to the WHO on April 19 for Covaxin's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

The WHO had earlier said that it will carry out the risk and benefit assessments before granting the EUL to determine if a manufactured vaccine is quality-assured, safe, and effective.

The company also submitted additional info at WHO's request on September 27.

Last week, a top official of the WHO said that while the process of "thoroughly evaluating a vaccine for use" can take a long time, it's necessary to give the right advice.

"The World Health Organisation is very clear that we want all countries to recognise vaccines that have been given an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the WHO advisory process. But it's also very important that WHO, when it makes a recommendation like that, is making that globally," WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Dr Mike Ryan had said.

The WHO approval is key for millions of Indians, who have taken Covaxin, to travel abroad. Without a WHO nod, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine by countries across the world.

The WHO has so far included only six Covid vaccines in its EUL list that includes the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured as Covishield by the Serum Institute of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin WHO Bharat Biotech WHO approval
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp