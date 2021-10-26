STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Witness Sail stands by allegation of extortion attempt in Aryan Khan drugs case

'I have narrated everything chronologically and nothing is made-up. Nobody is asking me to speak about this issue,' Sail said.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede

NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Delhi airport. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the alleged drugs case involving Aryan Khan, said on Wednesday that he stood by his allegation of extortion demand against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others, and nobody had tutored him.

Wankhede has already denied the allegation. Speaking to reporters here, Sail showed some chats on a mobile phone where K P Gosavi, another witness in the case, purportedly asked him to collect the extortion money from Haji Ali.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, HC to resume bail plea hearing on Wednesday

"I have narrated everything chronologically and nothing is made-up. Nobody is asking me to speak about this issue," Sail said. "I don't have any relations with any politician. I am a 40-year-old man and do not have a single case registered against me," he said, denying allegations that he was going to get some quid-pro-quo for levelling the allegations.

Sail has also sent an application to Mumbai Police claiming that he had overheard Gosavi talking to one Sam D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan not just drug consumer, but also involved in trafficking, tampering with evidence, says NCB to HC

Earlier this month, a team led by Wankhede raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and claimed to have recovered drugs. They arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with others in the case.

