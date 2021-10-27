100-bed critical ICU bed facility to cater COVID patients' need in NCR

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 100-bed critical Covid-19 ICU has been set-up in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College on the outskirts of Nuh in the National Capital Region (NCR).

It will cater to the medical needs of patients from NCR areas like Rewari, Palwal, Alwar and Mathura, easing the burden on health institutes in Delhi and Gurugram.

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was rush of thousands of patients from the NCR and adjoining districts of Haryana to seek the medical care.

Department of Medical Education and Research official said that as per the instructions of central government, triple layer oxygen planning has been done in medical colleges and the constituent hospitals.

Taking steps in this regard, the government completed the oxygen triad for patients with the 100-bed ICU facility where liquid medical oxygen tank of 10,000L capacity, 3000LPM capacity PSA plants along with 1026 D-type oxygen cylinders have been installed.

In case oxygen demand, the same will be pressed into the service as per the need, he added.

The existing capacity of gas manifold has been augmented to cater to the need along with the medical gas pipeline work. He said that man and material is the desired combination required to achieve the goal of providing superlative healthcare facilities.

Thus, ventilators and equipments along with drugs and consumables have been purchased to make it functional. In addition, 143 SRs (Senior Resident doctors) have already joined the government medical colleges along with 54 specialist doctors.

Further, 275 staff nurses recruitment is under process and another 85 faculty of specialist doctors recruitment process is about to commence soon.

With large skilled manpower, the state government is ready to meet any eventuality in days to come whenever the need arises.

Drive to vaccinate Chhath devotees

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched a special campaign for administration of Covid-19 vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi’s Burari area.

He was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari who had strongly opposed the ban on Chhath, announced the campaign to vaccinate “Chhathvratis” so that the festival is celebrated safely.

Later, Puri shared pictures of the launch and sought blessings for all from ‘Chhathi Maiya’.

The celebration of Chhath at riverbanks and temples was prohibited in view of Covid-19 by Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its order on September 30.

However, the DDMA is expected to permit the festival at public places after its meeting on Wednesday.