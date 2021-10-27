110 special trains being run to clear festive season rush: Railways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is operating over 100 special trains to various destinations for meeting the heavy rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season.

In addition to running the festival special trains on various routes falling under 13 different zones, the national transporter has also augmented coaches in regular trains in order to clear the rush of Diwali and Chhath.

According to official sources, 110 special trains are being run on various routes to take 668 trips right from the time of Durga Puja. Passengers are being made aware of COVID SOPs to be followed during their train journey.

“The highest number of special trains (26) was introduced in Northern Railway zone followed by Western Railway 18, West Central Railway 12,” said an official.

Besides running these special trains, the railway authorities have also implemented crowd control measures at almost all the originating railway stations like New Delhi and others where heavy rushes of train passengers are reported every year during the festive season.