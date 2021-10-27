13,451 new COVID cases in India, active infections in country lowest in 242 days

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 13,451 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,42,15,653, while the active cases declined to 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,55,653 with 585 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 33 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 122 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.48 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,155 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent.

It has been less than 2 per cent for last 23 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.22 per cent.

It has been below two per cent for the last 33 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35, 97,339, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

13,451 new #COVID19 cases, 14,021 recoveries and 585 deaths were reported in the last 24 hrs.

Express Photo | @PulickalVincent pic.twitter.com/x3n8nuBmUN — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 27, 2021

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 103.53 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 585 new fatalities include 482 from Kerala and 32 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,55,653 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,060 from Maharashtra, 38,024 from Karnataka, 36,048 from Tamil Nadu, 29,355 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,899 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,081 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.