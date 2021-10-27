AAP MP claims Vistara flight narrowly avoided accident in Bhubaneswar; Scindia promises action

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that a Vistara flight narrowly avoided accident while landing at the Bhubaneswar airport on Wednesday, following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promised action.

The flight UK785 departed from Delhi at 7 am and reached Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar around 9 am on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted, "Today, Vistara flight's landing in Bhubaneswar shook the soul of the passengers and it narrowly avoided an accident."

"Please take some other work from the pilot otherwise some major incident may happen. Vistara management and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sir, please take note," Singh added.

In response, Scindia stated on Twitter, "Sanjay ji, we will take appropriate steps after investigating this matter. Thank you for bringing the incident to notice."

However, Vistara did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.