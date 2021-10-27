STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Attempt to demoralise Wankhede': PIL in HC seeks to restrain Nawab Malik from making comments against NCB

Applicant Kausar Ali in his plea also claimed that the NCB, under the supervision of Wankhede, has proven to be the 'most effective' agency in the recent past.

Published: 27th October 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI, PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A city resident has filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to refrain from making any comments against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in light of the drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Tuesday by one Kausar Ali, who claims to be a priest and a person working for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Ali has urged the HC to direct Malik not to make any comments against the NCB or any other investigating agency associated with the Aryan Khan case and officers of such agencies, saying it will demoralise the probe agencies and encourage drug abuse among citizens.

Citing some of Malik's recent tweets, the PIL says the minister has been tweeting and making claims against the NCB and its officer Sameer Wankhede to "demoralise" them.

ALSO READ | Drugs fiasco: After Sameer Wankhede, NCP targets vigilance chief probing NCB official

The plea claims that the NCB, under the supervision of Wankhede, has proven to be the "most effective" agency in the recent past.

The high court is yet to assign a date for hearing the PIL.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested on October 3 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant, fashion model Dhamecha and some others by the NCB, after it raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs onboard.

While Aryan Khan and Merchant are now lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.

A special court for NDPS cases had refused to grant them bail following which they moved the high court.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping.

Wankhede has refuted the allegations and denied any wrong-doing.

Meanwhile, Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Wankhede.

The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi.

"Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Shabana Qureshi" Malik said in a tweet along with a photograph.

In a subsequent tweet, the minister said, "Presenting shortly the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'."

(With ANI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik Narcotics Control Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Bombay High Court Sameer Wankhede
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp