Chhattisgarh CM slams Modi government over note ban, GST rollout and export of COVID-19 vaccines

He hit out at the central government after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day described PM Modi as the most successful administrator of the country after independence.

Published: 27th October 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi government over its policies, including demonetisation, introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and export of country-made anti-coronavirus vaccine doses amid the pandemic.

Talking to reporters at Raipur airport after returning from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh tour, Baghel said paddy procurement for the ongoing kharif crop season in the state would start from December 1.

When asked about Shah's statement hailing Modi, the chief minister said, "Whatever Amit Shah ji has said, it could be his assessment. But when history will be reviewed, (you) will see when Modi implemented demonetisation what was its impact on the country and economy. What was the impact on the economy when the GST (Goods and Service Tax) was introduced. When vaccines were being manufactured in the country and being exported, there was a continuous rise in corona cases. People will review it."

"I think that Modi ji's name will be recorded as the most unsuccessful and jumlebaaz (one who indulges in rhetoric) prime minister (in the history)," he added.

When asked about the paddy procurement drive in the state, Baghel said, "It would start from December 1. Early November, who will come to sell paddy during Diwali? Will people will celebrate the festival or will they come to sell their paddy.

Even paddy harvesting has not been intensified" Those farmers who had water facilities (for irrigation) have started harvesting their crops, but it is not underway at a large scale across the state." He also said the state government will disburse the third instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (for the previous kharif season) on November 1, so there will be no shortage of money to farmers.

