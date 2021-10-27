STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Communication output of Rajya Sabha increased manifold in last four years: RS Secretariat

Published: 27th October 2021 06:50 PM

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the last four years of M Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha chairman, there has been a "manifold increase" in the Upper House's public communication through media to keep people informed of its functioning, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday.

It also said that the Rajya Sabha's communication output per week in the last four years was 4.5 times that of the preceding five years (2012 to 2017).

The "manifold increase" in public communication through media to keep people aware of the functioning of the Rajya Sabha has marked the four years of Naidu in office as chairman of the House, the secretariat said in a statement.

Sharing details of communication outreach activities, it said since assumption of office by Naidu in August 2017, 491 press releases or communication products have been issued on various aspects of functioning of the House and the secretariat.

The statement said that the media unit of the secretariat put out 263 releases and the Chairman's Office circulated 228 releases during the last four years.

"The communication output per week of the Rajya Sabha was four and a half times that of the preceding five years. During 2012-17, a total of 135 media communication products were issued which comes to two releases per week (0.519 per week)," it said.

"A report in this regard was submitted to Chairman Naidu by Secretary General PPK Ramacharyulu further to a review of the communication outreach during the last four years," the statement said.

In the report the secretary general has noted that the outreach effort has been intensified in pursuance of the direction of the chairman to bring the House closer to the people by keeping them informed of various aspects of its functioning, the secretariat said.

It added that these enhanced communication efforts were also in line with Naidu's conviction that the Parliament is ultimately accountable to the people who deserve to be kept informed.

A large number of communication products issued were based on extensive research undertaken in respect of variation in the productivity of the House over time through time series analysis, total volume of legislation since 1952, time share of legislation and other items of business of the House, the secretariat said.

