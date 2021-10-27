STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eminent Gandhian thinker S N Subba Rao passes away in Jaipur

CM Gehlot said Subba Rao inspired the youth of the country for decades through his camps.

Published: 27th October 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Candle Light

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Veteran Gandhian S N Subba Rao, who was admitted to Sawai Man Singh government hospital here for the last few days, died here on Wednesday morning due to a cardiac arrest.

He was 92.

The body was shifted from the SMS hospital to Vinoba Gyan Mandir in Bapu Nagar where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders and followers paid homage.

Expressing deep condolences on the demise of Subba Rao, CM Gehlot, who had a long association with the Gandhian leader, said he used to visit Rajasthan frequently and had recently come to Jaipur.

The CM said Subba Rao inspired the youth of the country for decades through his camps.

Gehlot too attended several of his camps at a young age.

The CM said he is deeply pained at the demise of Subba Rao and it was a personal loss for him.

"I visited him in Bengaluru last year when he was ill. I told him that I have come to take you with me to Jaipur. Recently, he wrote a letter to me informing that he is coming to Jaipur and arrived in a train," he told reporters at Vinoba Gyan Mandir.

Gehlot said the eminent Gandhian ideologue was admitted to the hospital and he met him several times in the hospital to enquire about his health.

The CM said he came in contact with Subba Rao at the age of 10-12 years and had attended several of his camps in Jodhpur.

Gehlot said his songs inspired many people and he too keeps his songs on his mobile phone.

"I was listening to his songs on the way," he added.

He also said a platform will be created so that the young generation can take inspiration from the personality of Subba Rao.

Earlier, Gehlot tweeted expressing condolences on his demise.

"The death of the Gandhian ideologue, who inspired the youth of the country for more than 70 years continuously through his camps, is an irreparable loss," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Bhaiji started a campaign to make the youth aware throughout his life, telling the new generation about the country even abroad.

I felt at peace while participating in his camps," the CM said.

Gehlot said his inspirational songs and thoughts will continue to give inspirational messages.

"We are fortunate that we continued to meet him in Rajasthan," the CM said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra also condoled the death.

"Governor Kalraj Mishra has expressed condolences on the demise of veteran Gandhian thinker Dr S N Subba Rao," a Raj Bhawan statement said.

