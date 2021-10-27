STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay receives death threat

Bandyopadhyay's wife Sonali Chakrabarty, Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, received the typed letter, undersigned by Gourhari Mishra.

Published: 27th October 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay

Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has allegedly received a death threat through a letter sent to his wife, police said on Wednesday.

Bandyopadhyay's wife Sonali Chakrabarty, Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, received the typed letter, undersigned by Gourhari Mishra, who claimed to be from the Department of Chemical Technology of Rajabazar Science College in the city, they said.

"Madam, your husband will be killed. No body can save the life of your husband," read the letter, dated October 22, a police officer said.

A complaint has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

Bandyopadhyay, who retired in May, is at present the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

